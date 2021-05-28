FBI and Poland have launched inquiries into Belarus plane, says Lithuanian police chief
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Poland have launched their own inquiries into the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Belarus, the chief of Lithuania's criminal police said on Friday.
"In addition to Poland, which began its own pre-trial investigation, we have confirmed information from our colleagues in the U.S. that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched its own inquiry," Rolandas Kiskis told a news conference.
