Left Menu

Soccer-China draws up action plan to boost World Cup ambitions

China will build new youth training centers and encourage "key cities" to set up two or more men and women's professional soccer clubs, it said on Friday, seeking to improve playing standards and become one of the sport's leading world powers.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-05-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 13:48 IST
Soccer-China draws up action plan to boost World Cup ambitions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China will build new youth training centers and encourage "key cities" to set up two or more men and women's professional soccer clubs, it said on Friday, seeking to improve playing standards and become one of the sport's leading world powers. President Xi Jinping, a soccer fan, has pledged to turn China into a "football power", and wants the country to first host and then win a World Cup before 2050.

China's General Administration of Sport pledged to learn from both domestic and foreign experiences to encourage participation, improve governance and build infrastructure, aiming for at least one soccer pitch per 10,000 people by 2025. The administration said it will offer policy support to bring its leagues to "first-class" Asian standards by 2030.

It also promised to promote women's professional football and encourage a "diversified investment model" involving state and private enterprises, social organizations, and individuals. Despite the country's ambitions, the men's national team has struggled, qualifying only once for the World Cup finals in 2002 and now languishing as low as 77 in FIFA rankings, behind smaller nations like Cape Verde.

Club soccer has also struggled with loyalties eroded by ownership changes and rebranding. "Much of China's ongoing football reform program is well-intentioned and even perfectly sensible, on paper, from a footballing perspective," said Cameron Wilson, founding editor of the Wild East Football website, which follows Chinese soccer.

"But these reforms don't stand much chance of making any significant improvement in China's footballing fortunes because they don't address the deep and systematic issues in China which prevent football from developing in a ground-up, organic manner, as it does in successful football countries," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021