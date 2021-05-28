Left Menu

EU talks on farming subsidy reforms to break up with no deal

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 13:49 IST
European Union negotiators this week failed to agree on reforms to the bloc's huge farming subsidy program, an EU official said, with talks due to restart in June on measures to protect small farms and curb agriculture's environmental impact.

An EU official said on Friday no deal could be reached because EU member states had not agreed on a compromise to put forwards in negotiations with European Parliament and the European Commission. Informal talks may continue on Friday, but no decisions could be taken until formal negotiations resume in June, the official said.

