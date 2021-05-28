Man arrested for smuggling liquor from Haryana into Delhi

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smuggling liquor from Haryana into Delhi, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Naresh Kumar, a resident of Rajasthan, they said.

The liquor, which was meant to be sold in Haryana only, was being transported from the state’s Bahadurgarh city to different parts of Delhi. Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Shadipur Depot metro station around 6.30 pm on Thursday when police asked a tempo to stop but its driver tried to escape, a senior police officer said. He was nabbed immediately and 67 cartons of liquor were found inside the vehicle.

