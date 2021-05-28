Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: One held for possession of Charas in Kullu

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kullu police arrested one person for allegedly possessing 1.23 kilograms of Charas on Thursday.

ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 28-05-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 13:57 IST
Himachal Pradesh: One held for possession of Charas in Kullu
Charas seized by Special Investigation Unit, Kullu. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kullu police arrested one person for allegedly possessing 1.23 kilograms of Charas on Thursday. Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kullu said, "1.23 kg cannabis was recovered yesterday at Fozal village, during the special drive on the basis of input of drug supply and smuggling".

On receiving the input of smuggling, a patrolling team from Patlikuhal Police Station was dispatched to the areas surrounding Kullu, Raisan, Dobhi, Fozal, and Neri to look for intoxicants. According to police, during the patrol, a person 26 years of age, coming on foot from Neri's side, turned his back on seeing the police at a distance of some 10-12 steps. He then started running with a carry bag in his hand. This raised suspicion.

On being apprehended, the 26-year-old accused told that his name was Kehar Singh and that he was a resident of village Galang, Fojal Taha, district Kullu. On inspecting the carry bag, the Police found a black, solid substance, individually wrapped in plastic packing. The substance was found to be cannabis and weighed 1.238 kilos.

Police have seized the packet with 1.23 kilos of charas, and Kehar Singh has also been arrested. A case has been filed on the accused, and further inquiry is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021