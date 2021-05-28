Left Menu

German parliament to clear way for quota for women on company boards

28-05-2021
Germany's parliament is expected to pass a law requiring some listed companies to have a minimum number of women on their boards, in an attempt to raise workplace gender equality.

After facing some foot-dragging in parliament, the legislation, which the cabinet approved in January, can be passed this summer after the two biggest parties reached an agreement, the deputy leaders for the conservative and the Social Democrat factions told Reuters.

