UN alarmed at soldiers detaining displaced from Tigray camps
The United Nations refugee agency voiced deep concern on Friday at reports of soldiers taking hundreds of people away from displacement camps in Tigray, Ethiopia earlier this week, saying such sites should be a safe haven. Some had been released, he said, providing no figure.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The United Nations refugee agency voiced deep concern on Friday at reports of soldiers taking hundreds of people away from displacement camps in Tigray, Ethiopia earlier this week, saying such sites should be a safe haven. Three aid workers and a doctor told Reuters this week that Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers forcibly detained more than 500 young men and women from four camps for displaced people in the town of Shire in the northern region of Tigray on Monday night.
"We reiterate our call on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians including the forcibly displaced. It is crucial that all parties to the conflict recognise the civilian and humanitarian character of the displacement sites," Babar Baloch, spokesman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a Geneva news briefing. Some had been released, he said, providing no figure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- United Nations
- Ethiopian
- Geneva
- Babar Baloch
- Tigray
- Ethiopia
- Eritrean
- UNHCR
ALSO READ
WHO head describes Tigray situation as 'horrific'
Federer to face Andujar in clay-court comeback in Geneva
Tennis-Federer beaten in three sets by Andujar on return in Geneva
Four Ethiopian soldiers convicted of crimes against civilians in Tigray
Federer loses comeback match to Andujar at Geneva Open