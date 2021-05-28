Left Menu

Andhra plan for foundation schools to be set up in 1-km radius

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed state officials to set up foundational schools in a radius of one-kilometre, while stressing the need to further strengthen the education sector.

ANI | Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-05-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 14:52 IST
Andhra plan for foundation schools to be set up in 1-km radius
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed state officials to set up foundational schools in a radius of one-kilometre, while stressing the need to further strengthen the education sector. By establishing foundation schools, merging Pre-primary (Anganwadi centers), preparatory and Classes 1 and 2, the child acquires the ability to engage in a play-way method of learning that includes activity-based schooling, Reddy said, according to a statement released after he conducted a review meeting on Thursday.

"These essential foundations will help children in further academic learning as the child grows," Reddy said. The chief minister has directed officials that the foundational schools should be within a safe and accessible distance of 1 km radius, whereas the high schools should be with a 3 km radius. The statement further said that there will be an integration of teaching methodology, curriculum and capacity building to children, specifically for Primary education for the age group of 3-8.

Director of the state Women and Child Welfare department, Kritika Shukla said, "Around 85 per cent of a child's cumulative brain development occurs prior to the age of six. The Annual status of education report, 2019, suggests that focusing on play-based activities that build foundational stage of learning in terms of language, numeracy and cognitive abilities should be introduced in the Pre-primary, preparatory and Class 1 and 2." After a child completes class 2, they will be transferred to nearby Upper Primary schools and high schools. In this regard, the Chief Minister has also taken a key decision in converting the upper primary school into high schools.

Reddy has introduced several schemes and initiatives under Nadu-Nedu, YSR Sampoorna Poshana and now YSR Preprimary schools to further bring a holistic approach to a child's education. The CM also mentions that meanwhile, P&L women will continue receiving the benefits under schemes like YSR Sampoorna Poshana, but as far as the health check-ups are concerned, they will be treated at YSR health clinics.

Reddy has also asked officials to come up with solutions to find ways to tackle technical issues that are in the way of implementing E-learning systems in normal classroom sessions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021