Left Menu

SC takes note of children orphaned due to COVID, directs states to provide immediate relief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 14:56 IST
SC takes note of children orphaned due to COVID, directs states to provide immediate relief
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Friday took note of children who have become orphans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and directed states to provide immediate relief to them. A vacation bench of Justices L N Rao and Aniruddha Bose directed district administrations to identify orphan children and upload their data on NCPCR website by Saturday evening.

The top court’s direction came on an application filed by amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal seeking identification of orphaned children and providing them immediate relief by the state governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021