BJP MP’s car attacked in Rajasthan

Unidentified persons allegedly attacked the car of BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli when she was on the way to Weir area in the district, police said on Friday.

The parliamentarian escaped unhurt but fell unconscious due to the shock, they said, adding she was taken to RBM Hospital.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday night when Koli was on the way to inspect a community healthcare centre in the Weir area of the district.

Four-five people were standing on the roadside with an SUV near Dhorisanna village. They tried to stop the MP’s vehicle but when the driver sped away, they attacked the vehicle with bricks and iron rods, the police said.

A case was registered against unidentified persons at Halena police station after Koli's driver filed a complaint, they said.

Bharatpur MLA Subhash Garg said directions have been given to the Superintendent of Police and the administration to arrest the attackers at the earliest.

BJP leaders demanded the arrest of the attackers.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje condemned the incident.

''What else can be an example of law and order problem where a parliamentarian is not secured. You can understand the situation of common man. The government might pat its back to claim that women are secured in the state but it not true. Government has surrendered before the criminals,'' Raje said.

She said the state government should act strictly against the attackers so that people regain their faith on police and the government.

