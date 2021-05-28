Two accused in Bengaluru gang rape case shot in leg as they try to flee

Police fired at two of the six Bangladeshis arrested in the gang rape case and caught hold of the duo as they tried to escape by allegedly trying to attack them during the spot inspection of the crime scene here on Friday, officials said.

The two have been identified as Hridoy and Sagar, both in their early twenties, police sources said.

Four men among the arrested were taken to the rented house where they stayed in K Channasandra for the 'spot mahazar' (spot inspection of the crime scene), during which two of them tried to attack policemen and escape, they said.

According to sources, both were shot in their legs and caught, and are now undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested six illegal Bangladeshi migrants--four men and two women--in Ramamurthy Nagar here for allegedly brutalising a woman and raping her, a video of which has gone viral.

On the basis of the contents in the video clip and facts as disclosed during their preliminary interrogation, a case of rape, assault and under other relevant provisions of law, has been registered against the accused in Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station, police had said in a statement last night.

As the victim is away in a neighbouring State, a Police team has been dispatched to trace her, so that she could join the investigation, it said.

As per the information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group.

Due to financial dispute, they brutalised the victim, who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, brought to India for human trafficking, police said, adding that investigation is being carried out in full earnestness, under the supervision of senior officers.

Police sources said: ''The victim was raped, battered and had a glass bottle shoved into her private parts and all this was recorded by one of the arrested.'' The video first surfaced in Bangladesh after which the Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Mohammad Sahidulla took up the case, police said.

During the investigation in Bangladesh, one of their accomplices was caught and interrogated.

He told the local police that the video was shot somewhere in India.

In the meantime, the Assam police too stumbled upon the video.

Believing that it was somewhere in Assam, the police posted the photographs of the culprits on their Twitter handle with a message requesting people to contact them for information regarding the crime or the criminals.

They were finally arrested here.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa termed the gang-rape as an ''inhuman act'' which no one can tolerate and said, the culprits should be strictly punished and ''we will ensure that.'' Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said police have swiftly acted on getting to know about the video, and have traced and arrested the accused within a few hours.

As per the information shared by them, there are a few more people who are their associates and are in Kerala.

Based on the information gathered, further investigation is on, he said.

''Initially the location of the incident was unknown when the video went viral. When police started tracing the source of the viral video, we got to know it was in Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station limits in Bengaluru,'' Bommai said in response to a question.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had supervised the police action leading to their arrest, he said.PTI KSU RS BN BALA BN BALA

