Hundreds of Indonesians protest US support for Israel

More than 2,300 police, many wearing hazmat suits, were deployed to secure the embassy, the nearby presidential palace and the United Nations mission.Indonesia, the worlds most populous Muslim-majority nation, does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and has long been a strong supporter of Palestinians.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 28-05-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 15:55 IST
Several hundred Indonesians on Friday protested what they called American support for Israel outside the US Embassy and the UN mission in Jakarta. Carrying giant Palestinian and Indonesian flags and signs that read “Indonesian worker solidarity for free Palestine,” the demonstrators marched from several mosques to a major street outside the embassy. The rally was organised by the Indonesian Muslim Workers Movement and several other groups.

Authorities with loudspeakers warned the protesters to maintain social distancing. More than 2,300 police, many wearing hazmat suits, were deployed to secure the embassy, the nearby presidential palace and the United Nations mission.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and has long been a strong supporter of Palestinians. President Joko Widodo has condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket attacks from the territory. A cease-fire took effect last week.

