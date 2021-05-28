Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Shopian
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:03 IST
An encounter is underway between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Friday afternoon.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ganovpora village of Shopian district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the forces, who retaliated.
No casualties have been reported so far in the operation, he added. PTI MIJ TIR TIR
