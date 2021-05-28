COVID-19 cases significantly reduced in Dehradun, DM cautions people against flouting COVID guidelines

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand has reduced significantly. The district has also reported a recovery rate of ninety percent, the District Magistrate Ashish Srivastav informed on Friday. "There were many COVID cases in Dehradun, and around 3900 cases were recorded in a single day on May 7. This has now come down to 300 cases in 20 days. The recovery rate of Dehradun is ninety per cent, which is higher than other districts of the state," said Srivastav.

Praising the efforts of people of Dehradun in containing the spread of virus, he said, "Apart from the role of the authorities, the decreased number of COVID cases is an achievement that the people of Dehradun have worked very hard for". He also requested the people of Dehradun to continue to follow the guidelines laid by the government to maintain accomplishment.

Emphasizing that there are only two ways to reduce the coronavirus cases, Srivastav said,"strengthening the health infrastructure to treat those who are infected, and by containing the spread of infection. So, by this definition, Corona Curfew imposed by the state government has been of great importance." Further, he informed that the state government had increased the rate of testing to achieve an improved recovery rate in the containment zones. He said, "The rate of infection has been controlled as our government has conducted a lot of tests in the areas of containment. Mobile teams were also sent for carrying out tests in every village". (ANI)

