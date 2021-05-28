Left Menu

3 held for attacking junior engineer in UP village

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including a woman, were arrested on Friday in connection with an attack on a junior engineer and his team in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said.

In the incident that took place about five months ago, a team of UP Power Corporation, led by a junior engineer, went for an inspection to the village and was attacked by some people. The three accused, Arun Kumar, Shiv Kumar and Sudesh, went absconding after the incident in Kail Shikarpur village under the Gharhi Pukhta police station.

According to Station House Officer Mahabir Singh, one arrest in the case took place earlier.

