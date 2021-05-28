Russia to strengthen military cooperation with Armenia - Ifax cites minister

Moscow plans to strengthen its military cooperation with Armenia, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Friday.

Russia, which has a mutual defence pact with Armenia and a military base there, sent peacekeepers to secure a ceasefire in November after Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of territory in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)