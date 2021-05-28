Russia to strengthen military cooperation with Armenia - Ifax cites minister
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:26 IST
Moscow plans to strengthen its military cooperation with Armenia, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Friday.
Russia, which has a mutual defence pact with Armenia and a military base there, sent peacekeepers to secure a ceasefire in November after Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of territory in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
