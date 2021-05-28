French policewoman wounded in attack in western France - police source

An assailant stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman on Friday in the town of La Chapelle-Sur-Erdre in western France, a police source said on Friday.

The attacker was on the run, the police source said, and a search operation was underway. "Avoid the area and respect police guidance," the national gendarmes' force said on Twitter.

The assailant initially fled in a car before a crash forced him to continue his escape on foot, the police source said. Schools in the area were under police protection, the source added.

The attacker stole the officer's weapon, the police source and BFM TV reported.

