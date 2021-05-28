Left Menu

Covid vaccination centre for persons with disabilities opened in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:45 IST
A Covid vaccination centre dedicated for persons with disabilities (PwD) was opened on Friday at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Chhatarpur.

As per a notice from the south Delhi district magistrate, the centre will cater to PwDs aged 45 or older for now.

The centre will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm every day of the week, except on Sunday.

The visitors will be required to carry a proof of disability in the form of PwD identity card, or proof of residency in a PwD shelter/hostel/centre, or any other relevant PwD certificate, the notice said. The Delhi government on Thursday had asked all district social welfare officers (DSWOs) to proactively coordinate with revenue and health department functionaries at the district level to facilitate timely treatment and vaccination of persons with disabilities against COVID-19.

The DSWOs have also been directed to actively coordinate with the office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and implement any directions received without delay.

The department also provided the DSWOs a district-wise list of NGOs so that they can establish linkages for providing information and services to persons with disabilities for access to food, shelter, treatment and other necessities during the pandemic.

