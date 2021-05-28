Left Menu

Telangana Police sends lockdown violators to non-Covid isolation centres

Stepping up enforcement, police in Telangana's Peddapalli district rounded up those found violating lockdown rules and sent them to non-Covid isolation centres.

28-05-2021
Ramagundam police rounding up Covid-19 imposed lockdown violators (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Stepping up enforcement, police in Telangana's Peddapalli district rounded up those found violating lockdown rules and sent them to non-Covid isolation centres. On Thursday, as many as 150 people who were caught flouting the state's lockdown guidelines were sent to isolation centres, the Ramagundam Police said on Friday.

Visuals of the police operation showed some of those who were caught, resisting being bundled into a waiting truck, with several people kicking and screaming and resisting being taken away. The police scheduled a counselling session for the violators and later released them.

This has been initiated as an effort to create awareness on lockdown guidelines, said the Ramagundam Police. Several people have been seen on the roads during the lockdown timings, police said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier extended the Covid-19 induced lockdown in the state till May 30 to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. The state government has, however, permitted all activities between 6 am to 10 am every day. (ANI)

