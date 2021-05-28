Man who attacked policewoman in Western France has been arrested - BFM

The man who stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman on Friday in the town of La Chapelle-Sur-Erdre in western France has been arrested, BFM television said.

There was a shoot-out during the arrest and some policemen were slightly injured, it added.

