Man who attacked policewoman in Western France has been arrested - BFM
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:00 IST
- Country:
- France
The man who stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman on Friday in the town of La Chapelle-Sur-Erdre in western France has been arrested, BFM television said.
There was a shoot-out during the arrest and some policemen were slightly injured, it added.
Advertisement
Also Read: France says number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 falls again
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
Advertisement