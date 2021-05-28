Lithuania expels two Belarusian diplomats, says foreign ministry
28-05-2021
Lithuania is expelling two Belarusian diplomats, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday, saying their activities were "incompatible with diplomatic status".
"With this decision, Lithuania also stands in solidarity with Latvia, whose diplomats and employees at the embassy in Minsk were unjustifiably expelled by Belarus a few days ago", the statement said.
