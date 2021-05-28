Left Menu

Shoot-out after policewoman stabbed in attack in western France

A man stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre on Friday before he was arrested in a shootout, the national gendarmerie force and media said. BFM TV reported the assailant had been caught after a manhunt that involved two police helicopters and more than 200 officers.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:07 IST
Shoot-out after policewoman stabbed in attack in western France

A man stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre on Friday before he was arrested in a shootout, the national gendarmerie force and media said.

BFM TV reported the assailant had been caught after a manhunt that involved two police helicopters and more than 200 officers. There was a shoot-out during the arrest and some policemen were slightly injured, it added. The victim was in a critical state, the news channel added.

The man, who police said stole the officer's weapon, initially fled in a car before a crash forced him to continue on foot. Schools in the area were under police protection. The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.

The incident comes a month after a female police administrative worker was knifed to death near Paris by a Tunisian national who had watched religious videos glorifying acts of jihad just before waging his attack. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he was travelling to the scene of Friday's attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021