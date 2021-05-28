Shoot-out after policewoman stabbed in attack in western France

A man stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre on Friday before he was arrested in a shootout, the national gendarmerie force and media said.

BFM TV reported the assailant had been caught after a manhunt that involved two police helicopters and more than 200 officers. There was a shoot-out during the arrest and some policemen were slightly injured, it added. The victim was in a critical state, the news channel added.

The man, who police said stole the officer's weapon, initially fled in a car before a crash forced him to continue on foot. Schools in the area were under police protection. The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.

The incident comes a month after a female police administrative worker was knifed to death near Paris by a Tunisian national who had watched religious videos glorifying acts of jihad just before waging his attack. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he was travelling to the scene of Friday's attack.

