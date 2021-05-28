Robber held after exchange of fire in Ghaziabad

The Loni police here arrested a robber following an exchange of fire, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Danish of Toli Mohalla in Loni, and four others had looted a dairy owner in Ikram nagar Colony at gunpoint in the hourly hours on Thursday. He was arrested after an exchange of fire on Friday morning, SSP Amit Pathak said, adding that Danish received a bullet injury, after which he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

However, his two accomplices—Adil and Suhail—managed to escape.

Police have recovered around Rs 12,000 looted from the dairy owner, a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from Danish.

Danish has eight cases registered against him at various police stations, Pathak added.

