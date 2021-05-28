Delhi HC issues notice to I-T Department over Robert Vadra's plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Income Tax Department over businessman Robert Vadra's plea challenging notices issued to him on December 4, 2018, and December 18, 2019, under Section 10 (1) of the Black Money Act, 2015. A bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh also granted three more weeks to Vadra to respond to the notices issued to him by the I-T Department under the black money law and also said that Income Tax Department may continue with its proceedings relating to assessment but not to pass any final order.

Vadra has sought to quash the email communication issued by the Respondent Additional Commissioner of Income Tax Central Region 7 to the Petitioner on May 17, 2021, at 8.17 PM IST. The businessman has also urged the Court to quash the letter dated December 20, 2018, issued by respondent No. 3, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax to him and the notices issued by the Respondent Additional Commissioner of Income Tax under section 10(1) of the Black Money Act, dated December 4, 2018, and December 18, 2019, respectively.

He also sought to quash the show cause notice dated May 7, 2021, issued to the petitioner by respondent Delhi Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Central. The petitioner also seeks to direct the respondent to immediately supply him all documents being used against him or relied upon or referred to in the present Black Money Act proceedings against the petitioner.

"Pass an appropriate writ and/or order and/or direction declaring that Notification No. 73/2015 dated 24.08.2015 issued by the CBDT is ultra vires the provisions of the Black Money Act and null and void with all its consequential effects, " read the plea. The plea also sought an appropriate writ and/or order and/or direction declaring that provisions of Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 are applicable only prospectively and not retrospectively.

Vadra said that five communications issued against him reflect the mala fide attempt to pursue a political vendetta against him and his wife and Congress l Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He said that even though he has replied to the notice issued by the respondent on December 11, 2018, the respondent did not take a step further for a year and maintained radio silence.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had lodged a money laundering case against Sanjay Bhandari, who is a close associate of Robert Vadra, relating to alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds. The London property was allegedly bought by Bhandari and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses on renovation. (ANI)

