Saudi-Led coalition says destroys Houthi drone launched -- Saudi TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:36 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen on Friday said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the kingdom, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported.
