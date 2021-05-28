Left Menu

Terror accused with ISI links held near Mayiladuthurai by NIA

PTI | Mayiladuthurai | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:47 IST
A 25-year-old terror accused was on Friday arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Nidur near here, police sources said.

Mohammed Ashiq of Coimbatore, who had been absconding, was suspected of having ISIS links and was one of the seven held in New Delhi in September 2018 by the NIA.

He was held in connection with a conspiracy to kill some leaders of the Coimbatore district, the sources said.

He went absconding after being granted bail in 2019 by the Special Court for NIA cases at Poonamallee, near Chennai.

Later, when the NIA filed a charge sheet, the court sent summons to Ashiq directing him to appear before it, but he didn't, they said.

Under the circumstances, the NIA got informationthat he was working at ashop at Nidur.

A team from the NIA arrested him in the wee hours of today and took him to Chennai to produce him before the special court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

