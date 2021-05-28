Top foreign stories at 1745 hrs

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday urged all political parties to form an all-party government and hold fresh elections, as he tried to justify the controversial dissolution of the House of Representatives by the President.

FGN17 US-NSA-LD JAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar meets US NSA; discusses India-US partnership, Indo-Pacific, climate change Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during which they held wide-ranging discussions and agreed that people-to-people ties and shared values are the foundation of the US-India strategic partnership that is helping to end the pandemic, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific and providing global leadership on climate change. By Lalit K Jha FGN34VIRUS-UK-VARIANT UK's lockdown lifting plan hangs in balance over B.1.617 COVID-19 variant concerns London: UK's roadmap to lifting all coronavirus restrictions appeared to be balanced on a knife-edge, with authorities and scientists urging caution amid the rapid spread of the B.1.617 COVID-19 variant first identified in India, which the health secretary says is estimated to be behind up to three-quarters of new infections in the country. FGN8 US-CHINA China has no allies, US has many around the world: Austin Washington: China, which is currently and will remain America's pacing challenge going forward, has no allies, while the United States has many allies around the world, which gives it greater capacity and greater capability, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers on Thursday. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-HAF Pak 'threatens' Hindu American body for exposing 1971 genocide in Bangladesh Washington: A prominent Hindu American advocacy group alleged on Thursday that it has been threatened by Pakistan for recently launching a website exposing the role of the Pakistan Army in the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh.

FGN21 UN-INDIA-PEACEKEEPERS Salute valour of Indian peacekeepers in protecting civilians, upholding international peace and security: Amb Tirumurti United Nations: Honouring the men and women from India for their pioneering and inspirational role in UN peacekeeping missions, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti has saluted their valour and courage in protecting civilians in increasingly difficult conflict zones and in upholding international peace and security. By Yoshita Singh FGN30 VIRUS-SINGAPORE Singapore rejects tightening of COVID restrictions, announces aid for struggling businesses Singapore: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday said there is no need for ''further tightening'' of the already-in-place COVID-19 safety restrictions in Singapore, as he announced a slew of welfare measures for businesses affected by the pandemic. By Gurdip Singh FGN27 US-SHOOTING-SIKH Indian-origin Sikh man killed in US rail yard shooting remembered as hero Los Angeles: Indian-origin Sikh Taptejdeep Singh, who was among the nine people killed in the latest horrific mass shooting incident in the US, has been hailed as a hero who lived by the values of service and protection of others, his family members said, as they tried to find comfort hearing how he spent his final moments helping his colleagues to safety.

FGN25 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIA-SUPPLIES Singapore has been supporting India in sourcing supplies for fighting COVID-19: Indian envoy Singapore: Singapore's position as an important trading and logistics hub turned out to be useful for the Indian High Commission here to source the much-needed supplies of COVID-19-related medical equipment, including oxygen tanks and cylinders, High Commissioner P. Kumaran has said. By Gurdip Singh I IND

