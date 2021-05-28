Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for initiating the Green India Challenge, an effort to increase the green cover across the country.

PM Modi lauds MP Santosh Kumar for Green India Challenge initiative
PM Modi and Santosh Kumar (Pic credits: Santosh Kumar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for initiating the Green India Challenge, an effort to increase the green cover across the country. In a letter to the Member of Parliament, PM Modi wrote, "It is indeed heartening to learn about Green India Challenge, an endeavour to plant saplings and increase the green cover across the country. Heartiest congratulations on undertaking this noble initiative to preserve a cleaner, greener environment."

Since the inception of the Green India Challenge, many people including political leaders and Bollywood stars have participated in this drive. The Prime Minister also opined that peoples' participation is necessary to make a program like Green India Challenge successful. He also appreciated the MP on his new book 'Vruksha Vedam'.

"This will educate the people, particularly our youth about the holistic relationship between mankind and nature," PM Modi wrote. Santosh Kumar took to Twitter to thank PM Modi and urged him to participate in the challenge.

"What a way to start the day sir! Immense pleasure to have your kind words for Green India Challenge and your valuable message for Vriksha Vedam. This adds sanctity to the cause. It would be great if you could kindly participate in GIC to take a giant leap in India and world over," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

