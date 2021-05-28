Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:32 IST
8 arrested in UP with suspected radioactive substance californium
Eight people have been arrested from Ghazipur area here for allegedly selling what was suspected to be radioactive substance californium, police said on Friday.

The accused were stopped for checking near Polytechnic crossing here on Thursday and 340 gm substance, suspected to be californium, was seized from them, Police Commissioner D K Thakur told PTI.

During interrogation the accused informed police that the substance was used in cancer treatment, the officer said adding that it was being sent to IIT-Kanpur for identification.

''If it is Californimum, it can be wroth crores of rupees,'' Thakur said.

Those arrested have been identified as Abhishek Chakravarty, Mahesh Kumar, Ravi Shankar, Amit Kumar, Shital Gupta, Harish Chowdhury, Ramesh Tiwari and Shyam Sundar.

Police is trying to elicit more details from the accused to find out from where they got the substance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

