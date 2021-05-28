Left Menu

HC gives Centre 8 wks to decide plea to exempt foreign aid to NGOs for COVID-19 from FCRA ambit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:33 IST
HC gives Centre 8 wks to decide plea to exempt foreign aid to NGOs for COVID-19 from FCRA ambit
The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Centre to treat as a representation a PIL for exempting foreign contributions or aid, like oxygen concentrators and medicines, received for COVID-19 management and treatment from the ambit of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act (FCRA) 2010, during the ongoing pandemic, and take a decision in eight weeks.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh directed the Centre to take a decision in accordance with the rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case, as early as possible and practicable and preferably within eight weeks of receipt of the order.

With the direction, the court disposed of the plea by a charitable organisation, Shri Sai Kirpa Society, which claims to manage a Medical Center at Sai Akshardham in Greater Noida, with assistance from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and National Heart Institute here.

The society also claims, in its plea, to run medical camps at Keshav Ji Transit House at Balaji, Mehndipur in Rajasthan.

In its petition, filed through advocate Gaurav Gupta, the society had said that since the government had permitted duty free import of oxygen concentrators for personal use by individuals, similar benefit ought to have been extended to organisations like the petitioner so that they can help those who cannot directly import or receive such items as gifts from abroad.

