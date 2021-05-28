Naxal-hit Bastar gets roads, river bridges, security camps

A total of 28 camps for security forces were set up in the last two years in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bastar region to facilitate and accelerate development works, the state government said on Friday.

In a statement issued by the state public relations department, the Congress government under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said inaccessible Naxal-hit areas of Bastar, where it was difficult to even walk, has roads, electricity supply, education and health facilities now.

''To add momentum to development works, 28 security forces camps were set up in different areas of Bastar in the last two years. With the establishment of these facilities, development works have been accelerated,'' the statement said.

Since December, 2108, when the Congress came to power in the state after 15 years of BJP rule, 21 roads have been built in Maoist-hit areas, while remote areas are being connected through a network of about 700 kilometres of roads.

These include the Bijapur-Awapalli-Jagrgunda, Narayanpur-Palli-Barsur, Antagarh-Bedma, Chintanapalli- Nayapara, Chintal Nar-Madai Guda, Konta-Golla Palli roads etc, it informed.

''At the same time, about 450 kilometres of roads have been completed in the extreme Naxal-affected areas of Bastar during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Similarly, 132 bridge-culverts have been constructed during this period,'' the statement informed.

A bridge built on the Indravati River in Chhindanar village, expected to be functional by the end of June this year, will allow access to the forests of Abujhmad from Dantewada, thereby giving access to several villages on the other side, it said.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said the life of tribals has changed with the establishment of new camps.

''Four bridges are being built on the Indravati River.

Since Independence, there were only three bridges on the 200- kilometre stretch of Indravati River, which will increase to seven by next year. Similarly, the Palli-Barsur, Basaguda- Jagargunda and Usur-Pameed roads, which have been closed for the last 30 years, are being opened with the help of security forces,'' Sundarraj said.

