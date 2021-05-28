Left Menu

Thieves open fire at police constable in UP’s Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:36 IST
A police constable was seriously injured after unidentified thieves, hiding in a motorcycle showroom here, opened fire at him, police said on Friday.

Constable Rajkishore Chauhan (28) was in the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) that responded to a call regarding a theft attempt at the showroom in Lalganj Azhara market on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Aakash Tomar said.

The accused, hiding inside the store, opened fire when they saw the police van and the bullets hit Chauhan.

He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors referred him to Prayagraj, in view of his serious condition.

A case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified miscreants, the SP said, adding efforts were on to nab them.

