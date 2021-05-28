Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ganovpora village of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.
The official said one militant was killed in the exchange of fire. His identity and group affiliation were being ascertained, the official added. One AK rifle and some other incriminating material were recovered from the encounter site, he said.
