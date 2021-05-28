Left Menu

Car runs over leopard in Alipurduar, driver tries to flee with carcass

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 18:49 IST
A manhunt was underway for two people who allegedly tried to flee with the carcass of a leopard as it died after being hit by their car in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, officials said on Friday.

The full-grown leopard was run over by the MUV on a highway near Jaldapara sanctuary on Thursday, they said.

Those in the car took the carcass and sped away but the police on getting a tip-off stopped them after a few kilometres, officials said.

However, the duo fled on foot after being stopped, leaving the car behind, a forest official said.

The carcass was found in the boot of the car, he said.

The registration plate of the car was missing, but police managed to trace the owner of the vehicle and identify the duo who are on the run, the official said.

The carcass was later handed over to the Forest Department.

