50 acre govt land freed from encroachers in Samba, illegal structures removed

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 19:06 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration Friday freed 50 acres of government land from encroachers in four hamlets of Samba district, removing illegal structures and barbed wire fencing, officials said.

The administration launched a massive anti-encroachment drive in Manzano, Salma, Beide and Arazi areas and retrieved 400 kanals (50 acres) of land belonging to the Krishi Vijaya Kendra, which was encroached upon by land-grabbers, the officials said.

The drive led by officers and police, acting on the direction of Samba Deputy Commissioner Anuradha Gupta, removed all illegal structures and barbed wire fencing, the officials said. The entire encroached upon land has been retrieved and restored back to Kendra, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

