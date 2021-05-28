Special COVID-19 vaccination drive for high-risk groups begins in Telangana
A special COVID-19 vaccination drive that will continue for the next three days for the high-risk groups in Telangana began on Friday.
A special COVID-19 vaccination drive that will continue for the next three days for the high-risk groups in Telangana began on Friday. Telangana state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday visited the Red Tose Function hall and inspected the vaccination centre where people from the high-risk groups are being administered the first dose of vaccine.
According to Kumar, more than 1.4 lakh people in the districts will be administered vaccination over the next three days during the special vaccination drive which began today across the state. "The special vaccination drive for high-risk groups is being conducted as per the directions of Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao. Similarly, 32 centres have been set up in the GHMC area, which will function for seven days, where around 30 thousand people will be vaccinated daily," said Kumar.
He stated that the vaccination centres will start from 8 am. "Daily and street vendors, workers working in pesticide shops, and other Kirana shops identified by the officials and who are given coupons will be given vaccination. No walk-in is allowed," he added. He expressed satisfaction at the arrangements made by the GHMC officials for the people who come for vaccination.
Later, Chief Secretary visited the Press Club at Somajiguda where the journalists are being vaccinated. Secretary Health and Family Welfare Rizvi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad Collector Sweta Mohanty, Director Public Health Srinivas Rao, and other officials were present. (ANI)
