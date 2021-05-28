Maha: Pedestrian knocked dead by SUV

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an SUV in Beltarodi area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night.

Advertisement

The deceased, Sanjay Sadashiv Pardhi (45), a resident of Bhandara district, had arrived in Nagpur on Thursday, they said.

''Soon after getting down from a bus around 8.30 pm, he was crossing a road when he was hit by the SUV. He died on the spot,'' a police official said.

The driver fled the site after the incident, he said.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)