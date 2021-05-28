Left Menu

Maha: Pedestrian knocked dead by SUV

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-05-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 19:33 IST
Maha: Pedestrian knocked dead by SUV
  • Country:
  • India

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an SUV in Beltarodi area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night.

The deceased, Sanjay Sadashiv Pardhi (45), a resident of Bhandara district, had arrived in Nagpur on Thursday, they said.

''Soon after getting down from a bus around 8.30 pm, he was crossing a road when he was hit by the SUV. He died on the spot,'' a police official said.

The driver fled the site after the incident, he said.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021