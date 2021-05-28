Judge orders special master to review Rudolph Giuliani's electronic devices
Reuters | New York | Updated: 28-05-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 19:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge on Friday granted a U.S. government request to appoint a "special master" to review evidence seized from electronic devices seized from Rudolph Giuliani's home and office during raids conducted on April 28.
The order was issued by U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan. Giuliani, who had been a lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, had opposed the government's request.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Giuliani
- Donald Trump
- U.S.
- Manhattan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist
EXPLAINER-Will attorney-client privilege apply to Giuliani's communications?
Giuliani lawyers criticize prosecutors' conduct in Ukraine probe
Giuliani lawyers attack prosecutors, searches in Ukraine probe
U.S. says Giuliani not above the law, cannot block review of phones