North MCD commissioner to be present in case of failure to clear arrears of staff: HC

The Delhi High Court Friday made it clear that North MCD Commissioner will have to be present before it on May 31 if the civic body fails to comply with its order to clear arrears of salaries and pension of its serving and retired employees of all categories.

''You beg, borrow or steal but pay the amounts,” observed a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh and said, “in case the order of April 5 is not complied with by the next date, North MCD Commissioner Sanjay Goel shall remain present in the hearing.” The court’s direction came while hearing a plea by Akhil Dilli Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, through advocate Ranjit Sharma, seeking initiation of contempt against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for not paying pension of retired employees despite judicial orders.

Advertisement

The court issued notice to the North MCD on the plea, asking it to file its reply within two days and listed it for May 31, when other salary matters will also be heard. Advocate Divya Prakash Pande, representing North MCD, said they are in the process of filing status report in the salary matters and they have tried to disburse money for salaries and pensions and have paid the salaries till April.

To this, the bench said, “we are not concerned about it. You beg, borrow or steal but pay the amounts”.

The court had earlier also refused to extend time to clear arrears of salaries and pension of serving and retired employees of all categories. The court had granted time till April 5 to clear all the dues.

It had also directed all the three municipal corporations of Delhi -- East, North and South -- to positively clear all the arrears of pension and salaries of all the ex-employees and serving staff of all categories on or before April 5.

It had said the commissioners of each MCD shall be personally responsible to ensure compliance of this direction.

The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it based on news reports that doctors of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital have threatened to resign as they have not been paid salaries since March last year.

Besides this, various other petitions relating to non-payment of salaries and pensions to teachers, hospital staff, sanitation workers, engineers are also pending in the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)