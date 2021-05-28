Left Menu

Maha: Two held for cheating people at ATM centres

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 19:56 IST
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating people by stealing their ATM cards on the pretext of offering to help them with cash withdrawals at ATM centres in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested Rohit Pandey (29) and Lakhendar Paswan (31) and recovered 41 stolen ATM cards from them, senior inspector Pramod Badak of crime unit-Virar said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused allegedly pretended to help customers at the ATM centres and stole their cards, replacing them with fake ones, he said.

The duo is involved in eight cases of cheating registered with the Tulinj police station, the official said.

The police have also seized a motorcycle and Rs 1.27 lakh cash from the accused, he said, adding that the further probe is underway to ascertain if the duo had cheated more people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

