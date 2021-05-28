Portugal hopes for deal on EU military mission to Mozambique by June
Portugal hopes a proposed European Union military training mission to Mozambique, intended to help the southern African country tackle Islamist insurgents, will be approved by June, Defence Minister Joao Cravinho said on Friday.
He told reporters his country was prepared to provide 50% of the mission, but did not elaborate on which countries besides Portugal were ready to supply troops.
"I'd like to follow the formal rules," Cravinho said. "First the mission must be formally approved, and then the countries who will participate will have the opportunity to declare what they have said privately."
