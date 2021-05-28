Left Menu

Judge orders special master to review Rudy Giuliani's electronic devices

Giuliani, who had been a lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, had opposed the government's request. A lawyer for Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Prosecutors have been examining Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, including whether he violated lobbying laws by acting as an unregistered foreign agent while working for Trump.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 20:11 IST
A federal judge on Friday granted a U.S. government request to appoint a "special master" to review evidence from electronic devices seized from Rudy Giuliani's home and office during raids conducted on April 28.

The order was issued by U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan. Giuliani, who had been a lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, had opposed the government's request. A lawyer for Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors have been examining Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, including whether he violated lobbying laws by acting as an unregistered foreign agent while working for Trump. Giuliani's lawyers had demanded that prosecutors document what basis they had to obtain warrants to conduct the raids.

They also said prosecutors could have used subpoenas, allowing Giuliani to review the devices for attorney-client privilege issues.

