Gujarat govt to buy 90 ambulances: Deputy CM
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-05-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat government has decided to buy 90 ambulances, 75 of which will be deployed for the '108' service, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Friday.
In a statement, he said the rest 15 ambulances would be given to state-run hospitals.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Nitin Patel
Advertisement