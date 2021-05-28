Left Menu

Woman advocate tries self-immolation over police ‘inaction’ on rape complaint

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-05-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 20:42 IST
Woman advocate tries self-immolation over police ‘inaction’ on rape complaint
  • Country:
  • India

Upset with alleged police inaction over the complaint of her rape by a law professor and three others, a woman lawyer on Friday attempted self-immolation in front of a police station but was stopped before she could lit the matchstick.

“She doused herself with some inflammable liquid but her efforts were foiled by two policemen,” Mathura City Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said.

Denying police inaction, Singh said a detailed probe is on into the matter and two more police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

On the woman’s complaint, an FIR was lodged earlier at the Highway police station in Mathura on May 7 against a law professor of a local college and his three accomplices for allegedly sexually assaulting her a day earlier, police said.

But, alleging that she was neither sent for any medical examination nor any action was taken against the alleged culprits, she submitted an application to the SSP on May 13, and threatened to burn herself to death in front of the police station, they said.

Denying police inaction in the case, officials said her statement under section 161 of the CrPC was taken on May 7 and under section 164 of the CrPc while her medical examination too conducted on May 15 as her COVID-19 test report was received late, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021