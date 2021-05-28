Pakistan govt must ensure Sikhs’ safety: SGPC

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday demanded from the Pakistan government the safety and security of Sikhs living there.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur raised the demand raising concern over reports of threats to members of the Sikh community in Pakistan.

In a statement issued by the SGPC, Kaur said since Thursday it is being reported that Sikhs in Pakistan are receiving threats from the Taliban.

“This is a matter of serious concern, which the government of Pakistan needs to take seriously. The security of the Sikh community in Pakistan is the responsibility of the government and it should take strict action against those threats. The government should assure the Sikhs that they are safe inside Pakistan,” said Kaur.

