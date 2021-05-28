C'garh govt to hold virtual yoga sessions for citizens from May 31

In a bid to boost people's immunity and help them stay fit amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chhattisgarh Yoga Commission will organise virtual yoga practice and consultation sessions from May 31, an official said on Friday.

The sessions, which will be conducted in two phases, will be relayed live on social media platforms from May 31 onwards in two shifts (morning and evening) on a regular basis, the official from the public relations department said.

The state yoga commission's initiative will help boost immunity and bring down the adverse effects of COVID-19 for people who have recovered from the infection and patients who are in home isolation or quarantined, he said.

Moreover, people who have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, senior citizens and the general public will also be benefited, he said.

In the first phase, yoga trainers affiliated to the commission and a physiotherapist will impart the training from 6 am to 7 am and from 6 pm to 7 pm, which will be beamed from the recording room of the State Resources and Rehabilitation Centre Mana Camp Raipur, he said.

The programme will be available live on the Commission's Facebook page and its YouTube channel, the official said, adding that videos of the classes will also get uploaded on these platforms so that viewers can watch them anytime.

In the second phase, people will have to register themselves for live practice sessions with yoga instructors, which will be done through applications such as Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco webex, etc, he said.

Yoga instructors will form groups of five to 10 participants or more and take virtual classes for 45 minutes, he added.

The secretary of the state's social welfare department Reena Baba Saheb Kangale has instructed district collectors to ensure that arrangements are made in this regard, the official said.

