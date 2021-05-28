HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION DEL96 DEF-INTERVIEW-ARMYCHIEF No de-escalation without complete disengagement at all friction points: Army Chief Gen Naravane on Ladakh standoff with China New Delhi: In a clear and unambiguous message to China, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Friday said there can be no de-escalation without complete disengagement at all friction points in eastern Ladakh and that the Indian Army is prepared for all contingencies in the region. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL78 VIRUS-2NDLD RAHUL PM responsible for second Covid wave, more to come if no vaccine strategy in place: Rahul New Delhi: Attacking the government for its Covid management, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday held Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''nautanki'' (theatrics) responsible for the second coronavirus wave and warned of more waves to come at the current rate of vaccination. DEL80 BJP-2NDLD RAHUL Complete vaccination by December; Rahul stoking 'fears' as part of toolkit script: BJP New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Asserting that the COVID-19 vaccination will be complete in India by December this year, the BJP on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the pandemic's spread and said the language he used and the way he tried to stoke ''fears'' confirm that the Congress was behind the ''toolkit''.

DEL92 BJP-MAMATA-LD PM MEETING Nadda accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'murder' of constitutional ethos New Delhi: Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for skipping a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state on Cyclone Yaas, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday accused her of ''murder of constitutional ethos and the culture of cooperative federalism.'' DEL84 UP-4THLD HOOCH 11 dead after consuming spurious liquor in UP's Aligarh Aligarh: Eleven people died on Friday and some more were taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor sold by a licensed vendor here, a senior official said. DEL41 DL-VIRUS LD UNLOCK Delhi unlock process to begin from May 31; factories, construction activities allowed for one week New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhi has somehow gained control over the second wave of COVID-19 and the government will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually, starting with resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for one week from Monday. BOM10 MH-SUSHANT-NCB-2ND LD ARREST NCB arrests Sushant's flatmate from Hyderabad in drug case Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Siddhartha Pithani, a flatmate of Sushant Singh Rajput, in a drug case linked to the Bollywood actor's death last year, an official said on Friday LEGAL LGD15 VIRUS-SC-LD ORPHANS Can't imagine how many children orphaned by COVID, says SC; directs states to identify, help them New Delhi: Observing that it cannot even imagine how many children in this large country have got orphaned due to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court Friday directed the State authorities to immediately identify them and provide relief.

CAL19 WB-HC-NARADA-LD BAIL Calcutta HC grants interim bail to two Bengal ministers, TMC MLA, former Kolkata mayor in Narada case Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted interim bail to two West Bengal ministers, a Trinamool Congress MLA and a former mayor of the city, arrested by the CBI in the Narada sting tapes case. FOREIGN FGN17 US-NSA-LD JAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar meets US NSA; discusses India-US partnership, Indo-Pacific, climate change Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during which they held wide-ranging discussions and agreed that people-to-people ties and shared values are the foundation of the US-India strategic partnership that is helping to end the pandemic, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific and providing global leadership on climate change. By Lalit K Jha FGN48 NEPAL-2NDLD OLI Nepal PM Oli calls upon political parties to form all-party govt and hold elections Kathmandu: Embattled Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday urged all political parties to form an all-party government and hold fresh elections, as he tried to justify the controversial dissolution of the House of Representatives twice by the President, saying a ''functionless'' Parliament turned out to be the main source of instability in the country. BUSINESS DEL105 BIZ-GST-FM GST Council leaves tax rate on vaccines unchanged New Delhi: The GST Council on Friday left taxes on COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies unchanged but exempted duty on import of a medicine used for treatment of black fungus. DEL68 BIZ-LD TATA-BIGBASKET Tata Group acquires majority stake in BigBasket New Delhi: Tata Group has acquired a majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket for an undisclosed sum of money, pitting it against the likes of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and Amazon.

SPORTS SPO-CRI-BCCI-SGM BCCI SGM: Board to officially lock in IPL window; Ranji compensation could be discussed New Delhi: The BCCI will lock in a three-week window between September 15 and October 15 for the resumption of the currently-suspended IPL in the UAE, when it holds a Special General Meeting (SGM) virtually on Saturday. By Kushan Sarkar.

