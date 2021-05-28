Lukashenko tells Putin he has documents on Ryanair plane incident - reports
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in talks that he would show him documents related to the incident with a Ryanair plane that has caused an international outcry, Russian news agencies reported.
In their first meeting after the forced landing of the plane, Putin noted that there had been no such outcry when a plane carrying Bolivia's president was forced to land in the West in 2013.
