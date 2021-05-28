Left Menu

J-K govt appoints IAS officer Arun Kumar Mehta as new Chief Secretary

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued orders appointing 1988-batch IAS officer Arun Kumar Mehta as the new chief secretary of the Union Territory.

The order comes a day after incumbent B V R Subrahmanyam was appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Union Ministry of Commerce.

''Consequent upon the appointment of Shri B V R Subrahmanyam, chief secretary Jammu and Kashmir, as officer on special duty in the department of commerce, Government of India, Shri Arun Kumar Mehta is hereby appointed as chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir from the time Shri B V R Subrahmanyam relinquishes the charge,'' the order issued by the General Administration department reads.

Subrahmanyam has been appointed as OSD in the ministry's department of commerce.

