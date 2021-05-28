Left Menu

Maha: Five cops suspended for beating up BJP worker in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:12 IST
Maha: Five cops suspended for beating up BJP worker in Jalna
  • Country:
  • India

Five police personnel were suspended in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday for allegedly beating up a BJP worker more than a month ago, an official said.

A video of the incident went viral this week, following which an inquiry was ordered.

District Superintendent of Police Vinayak Deshmukh on Friday suspended a sub-inspector and four police constables allegedly involved in the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vikrant Deshmukh was probing the matter further, Deshmukh told reporters.

Asked about the two police officers including a Sub- Divisional Police Officer seen in the video, the SP said a decision regarding them will be taken at a higher level.

The video showed the policemen beating BJP worker Shivraj Nariyalwale with batons.

The incident took place at Deepak Hospital here on April 9 when some people attacked doctors and went on a rampage in the ICU of the hospital after the death of a youth injured in a road accident.

Police rushed to the hospital. While others fled, Nariyalwale was caught and allegedly beaten up.

State BJP leaders had demanded action against the policemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021